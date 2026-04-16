Police issue over 2 million illegal parking tickets in 2025

The Hong Kong Police Force issued about 2.068 million fixed penalty notices for illegal parking in 2025, with electronic tickets accounting for 99.8 percent of the total, Commissioner of Police Joe Chow Yat-ming said.

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In a written reply to lawmaker Mark Chong Ho-fung at a Finance Committee special meeting, Chow said illegal parking remained most prevalent in Kowloon West, where around 740,000 tickets were issued.

Kowloon East recorded the lowest number, at about 222,000 cases. Based on a fine of HK$320 per ticket, the total amount collected reached approximately HK$640 million.

The number of penalty notices has been declining in recent years, dropping from about 3 million in 2023 to 2.5 million in 2024, and further to around 2 million in 2025.

Separately, police arrested 13 people for illegal street racing and 1,077 for dangerous driving last year, while 1,960 vehicles suspected of illegal modifications were impounded for inspection.

Chow warned that under Section 55(1) of the Road Traffic Ordinance (Cap. 374), anyone who takes part in a race or speed trial on a road without written consent from the Commissioner of Police, or who breaches any conditions of such consent, commits an offence.

Offenders are liable to a level 3 fine and up to 12 months’ imprisonment.