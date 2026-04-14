Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man

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Female staff member arrested for allegedly stealing $43 million from company
14-04-2026 05:10 HKT
17 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker operation, including employer
14-04-2026 04:15 HKT
Burglars steal $830,000 worth of items from Yau Ma Tei flat, some recovered
07-04-2026 04:11 HKT
Naked man wanders into Mong Kok restaurant, sent to hospital
06-04-2026 02:47 HKT
Topless man arrested for allegedly stealing woman's phone in Sham Shui Po
26-03-2026 02:21 HKT
Man, 65, arrested for managing Mong Kok vice establishment
25-03-2026 05:25 HKT
Foto+ in Mong Kok to sell all 122 units on Friday
24-03-2026 17:01 HKT
130 tonnes of chicken feet worth $300,000 stolen from Tin Shui Wai warehouse
18-03-2026 04:08 HKT
14 arrested in Mong Kok anti-illegal worker, vice operation
10-03-2026 00:59 HKT
Fumes from pest control sickens 4 diners at Mong Kok restaurant
09-03-2026 03:24 HKT