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Pokémon cards worth $28,000 stolen from Mong Kok booth, police hunt black-clad man

NEWS
1 hour ago
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Two Pokémon cards worth about HK$28,000 were stolen from a rented booth at Sino Centre in Mong Kok, with police hunting a man in black seen on CCTV.

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A tenant at the shopping centre on Nathan Road reported to police around 5pm on Wednesday that CCTV footage showed a man stealing two cards worth about HK$28,000 on April 5 before fleeing. The case has been classified as shop theft and is being handled by the Mong Kok district criminal investigation team.

Police are looking for a man aged about 20, wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, black trousers, white shoes and carrying a black reusable bag.

The incident follows another theft last Thursday at LIGHT TCG, a Pokémon card shop on Granville Road in Tsim Sha Tsui, where a man posing as a customer stole two cards worth about HK$250,000. A 35-year-old local man was arrested and his case was heard on Monday.

Pokémon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, with card prices soaring and high-value cards becoming popular investment items.

Mong Kok Pokémon cards theft

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