Asia Middle East Investment Business Forum scheduled for Sept to be rescheduled due to conflicts in Middle East

The Asia Middle East Investment Business Forum scheduled for September in Hong Kong has been postponed due to uncertainty in the global economic and trade environment, said Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) chairman Frederick Ma Si-hang.

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Some Middle Eastern partners are unable to participate in HKTDC events because of ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, he added.

Speaking at the National Security Education Day, Ma noted that security and development are mutually reinforcing, and that Hong Kong, by implementing national security safeguards, can start afresh.