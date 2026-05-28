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INNOVATION

Ferrari CEO defends new Luce EV, saying customer interest is strong

INNOVATION
54 mins ago
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Ferrari's first fully electric car "Luce" in this handout image obtained by Reuters May 25, 2026, after the luxury sports car maker unveiled the model. REUTERS
Ferrari's first fully electric car "Luce" in this handout image obtained by Reuters May 25, 2026, after the luxury sports car maker unveiled the model. REUTERS

Ferrari is receiving “strong interest” for its new electric model, the Luce, from new and existing customers, CEO Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday as he defended the automaker’s new model amid a stream of criticism.

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Ferrari unveiled the 550,000 euro (HK$5.01 million) Luce on Monday in Rome, triggering a flurry of criticism on social media over the model’s unconventional design for a Ferrari and the company’s decision to deviate from its legacy petrol-powered engines. Some on social media said the car looked nothing like a Ferrari.

“There is strong interest, including from new clients,” Vigna said during an automotive event in Modena, northern Italy.

The automaker showed the new model to 1,600 customers on Monday and Tuesday at the launch in Rome and order books opened on Wednesday.

“We’ve already received bank transfers, clients who were there want it,” the CEO said, adding Ferrari would provide precise figures about orders in July, when releasing its second quarter results.

Ferrari shares plunged by more than 8 percent on Tuesday as investors and critics reacted coolly to the new electric car. The shares closed flat on Wednesday but were up 1.4 percent by 1203 GMT on Thursday.

Vigna said critics should see the car. He rebuffed suggestions the Luce was a copy of other EVs on the market, including Chinese ones.

“If you see it and try it, you immediately understand it was not copied and it has nothing to share with other EVs you have seen and are produced by others, in terms of interiors, exterior and performance,” he said.

Vigna stressed that the Luce was an addition to Ferrari’s range, and that the company would keep offering petrol-powered engine models and hybrids.

Commenting on the Luce’s high price, he said it was fair to pay for innovation.

Reuters

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