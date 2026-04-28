Towngas launches Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building

Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003) launched Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building at its North Point headquarters on Tuesday, marking an important step in opening up new applications for green transport.

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This came as electric vehicles become increasingly popular, many older commercial buildings face a bottleneck when installing new charging facilities due to the limited load capacity of their existing power systems, the company said

By leveraging a flexible hydrogen power generation solution to supply additional electricity, the new project eliminates the need for large-scale upgrades to the building’s existing power supply and enables users to deploy green hydrogen-powered charging systems, achieving a zero-carbon power supply.

This project is a collaboration between Towngas and CIMC Enric, a hydrogen equipment manufacturer and engineering services provider, adopting a bottled-hydrogen supply model using locally produced hydrogen.

Cylinders are filled with locally produced hydrogen, transported to the building, and connected to hydrogen power generation equipment to supply electricity to three EV chargers, according to Towngas.

In general, each kilogram of hydrogen can generate approximately 15 kWh of electricity, while users can select hydrogen power generation systems of different scales according to their electricity demand, it added.

Don Cheng Hill-kwong, Towngas chief operating officer – Hong Kong Business, said that this bottled hydrogen supply model offers high flexibility, can overcome site constraints, and enables commercial buildings to deploy EV charging systems without extensive electrical upgrades.

“This project is a highly valuable demonstration that showcases the feasibility and potential of hydrogen applications in commercial buildings. It also provides an important reference for Hong Kong in advancing green transport and low-carbon transformation,” said Judy Chan Kapui, Chair of the Legislative Council Panel on Environmental Affairs.