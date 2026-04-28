logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
ESG

Towngas launches Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building

ESG
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Don Cheng (7th from left), and Judy Chan (centre). Towngas
Don Cheng (7th from left), and Judy Chan (centre). Towngas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company (0003) launched Hong Kong’s first hydrogen-powered EV charging system for a commercial building at its North Point headquarters on Tuesday, marking an important step in opening up new applications for green transport.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This came as electric vehicles become increasingly popular, many older commercial buildings face a bottleneck when installing new charging facilities due to the limited load capacity of their existing power systems, the company said 

By leveraging a flexible hydrogen power generation solution to supply additional electricity, the new project eliminates the need for large-scale upgrades to the building’s existing power supply and enables users to deploy green hydrogen-powered charging systems, achieving a zero-carbon power supply. 

This project is a collaboration between Towngas and CIMC Enric, a hydrogen equipment manufacturer and engineering services provider, adopting a bottled-hydrogen supply model using locally produced hydrogen. 

Cylinders are filled with locally produced hydrogen, transported to the building, and connected to hydrogen power generation equipment to supply electricity to three EV chargers, according to Towngas.

In general, each kilogram of hydrogen can generate approximately 15 kWh of electricity, while users can select hydrogen power generation systems of different scales according to their electricity demand, it added.

Don Cheng Hill-kwong, Towngas chief operating officer – Hong Kong Business, said that this bottled hydrogen supply model offers high flexibility, can overcome site constraints, and enables commercial buildings to deploy EV charging systems without extensive electrical upgrades.

“This project is a highly valuable demonstration that showcases the feasibility and potential of hydrogen applications in commercial buildings. It also provides an important reference for Hong Kong in advancing green transport and low-carbon transformation,” said Judy Chan Kapui, Chair of the Legislative Council Panel on Environmental Affairs.

TowngasEVhydrogencharging

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

Top News
Read More
BYD electric vehicle cars on display in Bangkok. REUTERS
China's BYD to raise price of assistant driving system due to rising global memory hardware costs
FINANCE
7 hours ago
New cars, among them new China-built electric vehicles of the company BYD, are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China commerce minister says reached 'soft landing' with EU over EV tariffs
FINANCE
7 hours ago
New China-built electric vehicles of the company Xpeng are seen parked in the port of Zeebrugge, Belgium, October 24, 2024. REUTERS/Yves Herman
China's global EV push reflects its ambition - and harsh economics at home
CHINA
23-04-2026 15:16 HKT
Exclusive | HK's energy leap a blueprint for a resource-constrained world
NEWS
20-04-2026 08:03 HKT
Over half of Hong Kong’s top officials now use Chinese-made electric vehicles
NEWS
14-04-2026 19:12 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese EV maker BYD posts first annual profit decline in four years
FINANCE
27-03-2026 22:12 HKT
Workers inspect finished Zeekr 001 electric cars at Zeekr's factory in Ningbo, China, April 20, 2025. (Reuters)
Some U.S. car buyers envy what they cannot have - affordable Chinese EVs
CHINA
23-03-2026 14:06 HKT
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
China's Xpeng to launch EVs for Latin American market, loss narrows 80pc
FINANCE
20-03-2026 19:06 HKT
Towngas.
Towngas profit broadly flat at $5.69 bln, faces gas tariff hike pressure
FINANCE
20-03-2026 17:23 HKT
Leapmotor unveils the Lafa 5, on the press and media day of the IAA auto show in Munich, Germany, September 8, 2025. REUTER
Leapmotor swings to profit of 538.4 million yuan in 2025
FINANCE
16-03-2026 20:32 HKT
(File photo from Reuters)
Saudi Arabia withdraws potential US$200 million funding from NY Met Opera, citing war economy
WORLD
25-04-2026 18:33 HKT
Charlene Choi surprises fans with wedding announcement to younger fitness coach
ENTERTAINMENT
10 hours ago
New Bruce Lee exhibition unveiled at his childhood home site to cement Hong Kong legacy
NEWS
27-04-2026 17:49 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.