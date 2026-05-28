logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

From black to red: Li Auto records loss of 2.29bln yuan in Q1

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Helen Zhong

logo
logo
logo
A Li Auto L9 Livis is displayed on the opening day of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)
A Li Auto L9 Livis is displayed on the opening day of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing on April 24, 2026. (Photo by CN-STR / AFP)

Li Auto (2015) posted on Thursday that it swung to a net loss of 2.29 billion yuan (HK$2.65 billion) in the first quarter amid fierce market competition, compared to a net profit of 650.3 million yuan.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Chinese automaker saw its revenue drop 11.4 percent year-on-year to 23 billion yuan.

Vehicle sales fell 12.7 percent to 21.5 billion yuan, primarily dragged down by the lower average selling price due to a different product mix.

During the period, Li Auto delivered 95,142 vehicles, up 2.5 percent from a year ago.

It expected that the second-quarter deliveries of cars will be between 95,000 and 100,000 vehicles, representing a year-over-year decrease of 14.5 percent to 10 percent.

Total income is estimated to range from 24.1 billion yuan to 25.4 billion yuan in the second quarter, down 20.2 percent to 16 percent, the company said.

Li AutocarEV

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The G6 vehicle is displayed at the XPENG brand launch event to mark sales to the United Kingdom in London, Britain, February 11, 2025. REUTERS
XPeng Q1 loss widens to 1.78b yuan
FINANCE
54 mins ago
Yao Ming, former basketball player speaks during the American Camber of Commerce Shanghai (AmCham Shanghai) annual gala in Shanghai, China June 6, 2025. REUTERS
Chinese basketball legend Yao Ming helps EV maker NIO in overseas drive
FINANCE
27-05-2026 16:32 HKT
REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
China's Xiaomi Q1 profit sinks 43pc on higher memory chip costs, launches $20 billion buyback
INNOVATION
26-05-2026 19:53 HKT
Cars produced by Chinese automaker Chery are on display at a dealership in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 30, 2024. REUTERS
China's Chery hopes to enter US market at 'suitable' time
INNOVATION
20-05-2026 14:20 HKT
Reuters
Chinese EV startup Xpeng in talks with Volkswagen to buy European factory, FT reports
FINANCE
14-05-2026 10:39 HKT
A BYD logo is displayed on a car at a dealership in Sant Cugat del Valles, near Barcelona, Spain, September 12, 2025. REUTERS
BYD in talks with Stellantis and others about taking over Europe plants, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
13-05-2026 17:00 HKT
A policewoman controls the traffic in Pyongyang in 2017. An influx of vehicles into North Korea over the past couple of years has transformed the streets of the capital. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Even in North Korea, someone's in your parking spot
WORLD
12-05-2026 16:14 HKT
China's car sales drop for seventh month in April; exports roar
FINANCE
11-05-2026 11:16 HKT
Tesla's logo is seen in this illustration created on July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Tesla's China-made EV sales jump 36pc in April, extending rebound
FINANCE
07-05-2026 18:06 HKT
Final EV scheme applications near completion after surge
NEWS
07-05-2026 17:55 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
16 hours ago
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
16 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.