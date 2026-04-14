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NEWS

Top Beijing official to address Hong Kong on National Security Education Day

NEWS
48 mins ago
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(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Xia Baolong, the director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, will deliver a keynote speech via video link at the opening ceremony of Hong Kong's "National Security Education Day" on Wednesday. The event marks a key moment for the city to promote its role in safeguarding the nation.

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Hong Kong is set to observe its annual "National Security Education Day" with a formal ceremony and a thematic seminar.

In a significant address, the director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, Xia Baolong, will speak to the city, an event warmly welcomed by Chief Executive John Lee.

Lee expressed his sincere gratitude for what he described as Xia's continuous guidance, care, and support for Hong Kong. 

He emphasized that the special administrative region has a constitutional duty to uphold national security under the principle of "one country, two systems." 

He stated that this must be guided by a holistic approach to national security to firmly protect the nation's sovereignty, security, and development interests.

The Hong Kong leader noted that the series of school and community activities organized for the day are designed to boost a sense of awareness and responsibility for national security among all residents, encouraging them to safeguard it proactively.

Furthermore, Lee mentioned that the government is actively working on Hong Kong's first-ever five-year plan. 

This plan is intended to align with the country's national "15th Five-Year Plan" and will provide a clear roadmap for the city's future economic and social development, facilitating its deeper integration into the national landscape.

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