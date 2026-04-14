HKUST ranks among most stunning college campuses around the world

The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) has been ranked as the most stunning university campus in Asia, placing 17th worldwide in a new list published by the 130-year-old interior design magazine, House Beautiful.

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The top spot on the global list of "Most Stunning College Campuses in the World" was awarded to Flagler College in Florida, USA.

In its ranking, House Beautiful praised HKUST's unique location, noting that it is one of the newer universities on the list.

"It's situated on the northern part of Clear Water Bay Peninsula in the Sai Kung District and has a small 120-acre campus overlooking a breathtaking harbour south of Sai Kung," the magazine noted.

The magazine stated that the selected campuses offer far more than just academic spaces. "They foster creativity, inspiration, and a rich cultural atmosphere that enhances student life," the publication explained.

Tsinghua University in Beijing was the highest-ranked institution in mainland, placing 38th globally. The campus is packed with ponds topped with floating lotus blossoms and has several traditional Chinese buildings.

The magazine highlighted its historical setting and scenic beauty, noting that the campus was founded in 1925 on the former site of the Qing Dynasty's royal gardens.

Several Canadian universities also earned spots on the list. Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia, ranked 9th, with its Hatley Park National Historic Site location being called "breathtaking."

The University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver placed 22nd, celebrated for its prime location with spectacular mountain and sea views.