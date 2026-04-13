Man arrested for depositing ‘practice notes’ worth 100,000 yuan at Tsim Sha Tsui bank

A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly attempting to deposit a batch of counterfeit “practice notes” with a face value of RMB100,000 at a bank in Tsim Sha Tsui.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The incident took place at around 10.13am at an HSBC branch on Nathan Road, where the man approached a counter to make a deposit using a stack of banknotes.

During the transaction, bank staff identified irregularities and reported the case to a manager, who then contacted police over suspected use of counterfeit currency.

Officers arrived at the scene and, following preliminary investigations, believed the man had attempted to deposit so-called “practice notes” — training tools used by bank staff in the mainland to practice counting banknotes.

The suspect was arrested at the scene, with his head covered by a black cloth, while a woman was also taken to a police station to assist with the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.