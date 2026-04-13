Firefighter recounts early response and challenges at Wang Fuk Court blaze hearing

Firefighters had prepared a contingency plan to respond to a blaze at Wang Fuk Court during its major renovation works, a hearing into the Tai Po fire heard on Monday.

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The remarks came as the hearing called four Fire Services Department personnel, including first responders to the blaze, to give evidence on the day’s events.

Senior officer Hui Kin-on, who was among the initial group of firefighters to reach the housing estate, told the hearing that the Tai Po Fire Station had drawn up a response plan requiring additional fire engines to be dispatched in the event of a fire at the estate.

He said the plan was designed to provide greater flexibility in manpower deployment during the early stages of a fire.

Hui said he arrived at the scene within five minutes of receiving the call and learned from the fire engine’s mobile terminal that the estate’s fire services system had failed, though he did not know which specific components were affected. He noted that prior knowledge of the exact failure would have helped with on-site deployment.

Describing the situation on arrival, Hui said the fire had started at the rear of Wang Cheong House, where burning debris had already blocked the back entrance.

He said the building’s fire alarm had not been activated, and that he initially considered sending a team inside to trigger it, but flames had already spread to the front entrance, making entry impossible.

He added that no property management staff were present to assist firefighters at that stage.

Hui said the fire was upgraded to a No. 3 alarm within 10 minutes, as the building was engulfed in flames and thick smoke, with both front and rear access points blocked. He said a large number of residents were expected to be trapped inside, and the manpower at the scene was insufficient to handle the situation, prompting the escalation.

He also noted that there are no specific guidelines for handling situations where fire alarm systems have failed, and that decisions are generally made by the incident commander based on the circumstances at the scene.

During the operation, Hui said he received a “Mayday” distress call over the radio from firefighter Ho Wai-ho. He said he did not know the caller’s identity or exact location at the time, and after responding, was unable to establish further contact.

Ho had originally been assigned to Wang Cheong House but mistakenly entered Wang Tai House amid the chaotic conditions.

Hui said that given the severity of the fire at Wang Cheong House, he believed Ho was likely inside that building and mobilized four emergency response teams to search for him.

However, with the building’s entrances blocked by burning debris, firefighters were forced to battle the blaze from outside while attempting to create an opening.

Hui said he was surprised that Ho had managed to reach the upper floors, as high as the 30th level, under such extreme fire conditions.

