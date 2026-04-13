Comprehensive AI strategy to propel HK as world-class innovation hub: John Lee

The government is formulating a comprehensive strategy for the development of artificial intelligence, combining world-class infrastructure, high-impact research and development, and a culture of responsible innovation, Chief Executive John Lee said on Monday.

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Speaking at the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, Lee noted that hosting the summit in Hong Kong underscores the city’s growing status as an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub and strengthens its integration into national development strategies.

The country’s 15th Five-Year Plan continues to support Hong Kong’s development as a global I&T hub, including backing for innovative development in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Lee cited the Hong Kong Park within the Hetao Shenzhen–Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone, which opened last December. He noted that the park spans administrative boundaries between Hong Kong and Shenzhen, offering much-needed land resources to support I&T development. It also creates enormous opportunities for cross-border innovation collaboration between the two places.

He noted that Hong Kong Park has attracted more than 70 tenants operating in key technology sectors such as AI, data science and life and health technology.

The authorities are working with mainland counterparts to implement facilitation policies, including promoting the cross-border flow of innovation elements such as biological samples.

He added that the San Tin Technopole will further support the growth of strategic I&T industries.

“Together, San Tin Technopole and Hong Kong Park will form a crucial node for integrated development across upstream, midstream and downstream industries, offering full-chain support – from offices and prototyping to testing, pilot production and manufacturing – and working with the Greater Bay Area's industry supply chains,” he said.

Lee also highlighted artificial intelligence as the core of the government’s efforts to accelerate I&T development, and Hong Kong has gained international recognition in this sector over the past few years.

He pointed out that significantly boosting computing power is a key priority for AI advancement, with the data facility cluster at Sandy Ridge expected to further expand Hong Kong’s overall computing capacity by 2032.

On R&D, Lee expected the Hong Kong Artificial Intelligence Research and Development Institute, set to open later this year, to help drive breakthroughs from upstream AI R&D, and to facilitate the translation and wider application of R&D outcomes across the value chain.

“We are no less committed to making AI accessible to all. Under the “AI+” and “AI for all” campaigns, all segments of society – companies, employees, the civil service, students and even our older population – will have better access to AI literacy programmes,” he noted.