Curtis Institute welcomes its youngest talent: 7-year-old Olivia Li

In a historic first, 7-year-old Olivia Li, a Chinese-American piano prodigy from New York, has been accepted into the prestigious Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia on a full scholarship.

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Li's admission marks her as the youngest student ever to join the esteemed institution in its 102-year history.

Li began her musical journey at just four years old, quickly demonstrating extraordinary dedication and discipline. Practicing three to four hours daily on weekdays and up to seven hours on weekends, she also reviewed lesson recordings to perfect her technique.

In only three years, Li reached a professional standard, mastering challenging pieces such as Chopin's "Étude Op. 25, No. 6," widely regarded as one of the composer's most demanding works.

Li's remarkable achievements have garnered her multiple international awards and led to her acceptance at the Curtis Institute, one of America's top music conservatories.

The school counts world-renowned pianists Lang Lang and Yuja Wang among its distinguished alumni.