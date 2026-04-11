Kai Tak Sports Park wins top Green Building Award ahead of hosting Hong Kong Sevens

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Hong Kong's new landmark sports and entertainment destination, Kai Tak Sports Park (KTSP), has been honored with the Grand Award in the New Buildings Category at the Green Building Award 2025. This recognition of its leadership in sustainable design and operation comes as the park prepares to welcome tens of thousands for the Hong Kong Sevens from April 17 to 19, underscoring its readiness to deliver world-class events with a minimal environmental footprint.

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A new benchmark in sustainable venues

The Green Building Award, jointly organized by the Hong Kong Green Building Council and the Professional Green Building Council, recognized KTSP for its comprehensive approach to sustainability. Judges highlighted the park's low-carbon precinct design, high-efficiency systems, circular waste management, and water stewardship.

Designed with performance, comfort, and flow in mind, the 28-hectare park prioritizes public transport and walkability, with seamless connections to the Kai Tak and Sung Wong Toi MTR stations.

At the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium, sustainability is integrated into the spectator experience. The venue features energy-efficient pitch and bowl cooling systems, a retractable roof, and a connection to the Kai Tak District Cooling System, which significantly reduces carbon emissions.

Generous public spaces, extensive landscaping, and green roofs improve the microclimate and help mitigate the urban heat-island effect. Outdoor areas like the Sevens Fan Village are designed to harness natural airflow, ensuring a comfortable experience for fans.

"Plastic-free" culture and smart operations

KTSP is pioneering a "plastic-free" culture by using compostable paper for all food containers and providing numerous water dispensers with filtered and UV-sterilized water.

A key feature of its waste management is a large-scale microbial decomposition system that converts food and paper waste into compost.

During the Hong Kong Sevens, this system will operate around the clock, processing nearly 600 kg of waste daily and converting about 85 percent of solid waste into water vapor, dramatically reducing landfill disposal.

Behind the scenes, an integrated data platform will monitor real-time information on everything from temperature and carbon dioxide levels to crowd flow and energy use.

This allows for the dynamic adjustment of air-conditioning, ventilation, and lighting across the park, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for all attendees, even at peak moments.

As excitement builds for the 50th anniversary of the Hong Kong Sevens, Kai Tak Sports Park stands ready to showcase how a premier international sporting event can be a model of sustainability.