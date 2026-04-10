Fire official admits no extra inspections before Wang Fuk Court blaze despite renovation risks

A senior Fire Services Department official has admitted that no additional surprise inspections were carried out at Wang Fuk Court despite the heightened fire risks posed by large-scale building maintenance works, a hearing into the estate blaze heard on Friday.

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Assistant Director in Licensing & Certification of Fire Services Anthony Keung Sai-ming, the first government official to testify at the hearing, acknowledged under repeated questioning that inspections had not been stepped up prior to the fire, but were introduced afterward.

When asked whether the department had increased inspections in response to the elevated risks associated with major renovation works, Keung said such measures were only implemented after the Tai Po fire and would be strengthened in the future.

The independent committee's senior counsel, Victor Dawes, pressed Keung on whether the department had been aware that large-scale maintenance works could pose higher fire risks, including the use of combustible materials and the possibility of external fires involving scaffolding.

Keung said he did “not fully agree,” noting that scaffolding could be compliant or non-compliant, but later conceded that such risks could arise. When asked directly whether renovation works increased fire risks, he ultimately agreed, describing it as a possibility.

Dawes challenged the response, saying risk inherently involves possibility, and pointed out that the department had already factored in such risks operationally, including deploying more fire engines in the event of a blaze at the estate.

Keung said local fire stations had made contingency plans and conducted site visits during the renovation period, but maintained that these were focused on firefighting response rather than inspection policy.

Pressed on why no additional surprise inspections were implemented despite known risks and past incidents involving construction sites and bamboo scaffolding fires, Keung said officers regularly conducted familiarization visits in their districts to prepare for potential incidents.

He added that after the Wang Fuk Court fire, the department had obtained lists of buildings undergoing major maintenance works from property management firms and relevant departments, and carried out comprehensive inspections, with further enhancements planned in the future.

The exchange drew audible reactions from attendees at the hearing, as Keung was repeatedly asked to give direct answers on whether the department had adequately addressed known risks before the fire.

