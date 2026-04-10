logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Octopus launches 'Easy Ride' platform to streamline commutes

NEWS
19 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

Octopus Cards Limited has announced the launch of "Easy Ride," a new integrated platform set to debut on April 22 that centralizes taxi bookings and electronic payments across Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The upcoming digital hub aims to simplify the passenger experience by consolidating five major local taxi fleets, various booking apps, and social enterprise platforms specializing in accessible transportation.

By entering their destination into the interface, users can compare different vehicle types and fleet options in one place.

To ensure financial transparency, the platform provides a fixed-price reference for trips, allowing commuters to plan their expenses more accurately before confirming a ride.

A key feature of the service is its seamless integration with Octopus payment systems.

All fares are settled digitally, and the platform includes a simplified refund mechanism that returns funds instantly if a booking is cancelled or a refund is required.

This initiative aligns with recent regulatory changes that mandated all taxis in the city to offer at least two forms of electronic payment starting earlier this month.

During a recent event, government officials noted that the transition to electronic payments has been operating smoothly across the industry.

The Transport Department expressed its commitment to enhancing the quality of taxi services through technology, hoping that the public will benefit from the increased convenience of "smart mobility" solutions.

Industry data suggests that digital adoption is nearly universal among local drivers.

With approximately 49,000 taxi drivers already registered for commercial Octopus payment tools—surpassing the estimated 46,000 active drivers in the city—the infrastructure for a fully cashless taxi ecosystem appears to be firmly in place.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Assistant Director in Licensing & Certification of Fire Services Anthony Keung Sai-ming is the first government official to testify at the hearing.
Fire official admits no extra inspections before Wang Fuk Court blaze despite renovation risks
NEWS
16 mins ago
$36,000 taken in suspected armed robbery at Wan Chai bank
NEWS
1 hour ago
HK tourism push refreshed with neon-inspired 'Only in Hong Kong' branding
NEWS
1 hour ago
Minor collision between buses at Allway Gardens terminal leaves two injured
NEWS
1 hour ago
Architect loses appeal against professional misconduct ruling for botched building renovation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Chinachem Group promotes pickleball to cultivate a sporty lifestyle in the community
Morning Recap - April 10, 2026
NEWS
7 hours ago
Japanese quantum physicist quits University of Tokyo for HKUST with triple pay, 10x lab budget
NEWS
8 hours ago
KMB, Citybus say refined oil prices have nearly tripled, seek govt help
NEWS
11 hours ago
Surge in EV registrations under One-for-One scheme before deadline, $899m in tax concessions
NEWS
11 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK to brace for seven-day heatwave, record temperatures forecast
NEWS
20 hours ago
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
08-04-2026 20:18 HKT
Over 51,000 students sit HKDSE Chinese exam, some find vernacular harder than classical text
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.