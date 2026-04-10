Minor collision between buses at Allway Gardens terminal leaves two injured

Two passengers were injured on Friday morning after a bus arriving at the Allway Gardens Bus Terminus in Tsuen Wan collided with a stationary vehicle.

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The incident occurred at approximately 10.29am this morning at the bus terminus on Tsuen King Circuit.

According to preliminary reports, a bus carrying passengers was in the process of pulling into its designated berth to allow commuters to disembark when it accidentally struck another bus that was parked and empty at the time.

The impact caused minor injuries to two female passengers on board the moving bus.

Emergency services arrived on the scene shortly after the call, and both women were transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for their wounds.

Law enforcement officers remained at the terminal following the accident to conduct an initial investigation.

Authorities are currently working to determine the exact cause of the collision, including whether mechanical failure or driver error played a role in the mishap.

Bus services at the terminal were temporarily affected while the scene was cleared, though normal operations resumed shortly thereafter.