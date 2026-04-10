HK tourism push refreshed with neon-inspired 'Only in Hong Kong' branding

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) will launch a new global promotion campaign under the slogan “Only in Hong Kong,” aiming to highlight the city’s unique travel experiences and reinforce its positioning as an international hub.

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Announcing the initiative at a Legislative Council Economic Development Panel meeting on Friday, HKTB executive director Anthony Lau Chun-hon said the new campaign will be rolled out locally and overseas alongside the city’s branding as an “Asia’s World City.”

He said the concept draws inspiration from Hong Kong’s iconic neon lights, incorporating 16 vibrant colors and real-life imagery to reflect the city’s diversity and energy.

The new campaign will replace the “Hello Hong Kong” global promotion launched in February 2023, with the aim of deepening the city’s tourism appeal and showcasing experiences that can only be found in Hong Kong.

Lau said the HKTB’s strategy focuses on three key elements—diversity, uniqueness and excellence—with the new slogan centered on delivering a sense of experience that captures the city’s distinctive character.

“The new identity draws inspiration from traditional seals and our neon lights, combined with bold typography, blending Hong Kong’s diverse culture and urban vitality, together with different colors, images and tones to present moments that are uniquely Hong Kong,” he said.

The HKTB said visitor arrivals reached about 49.9 million last year, representing a year-on-year increase of around 12 percent. However, it warned that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and rising oil prices could weigh on growth in long-haul markets such as Europe and the United States this year.

Speaking at the same meeting, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said the city recorded 14.31 million visitor arrivals in the first three months of the year, up 17 percent from a year earlier, describing the performance as encouraging.

She acknowledged that the global economic outlook remains uncertain, which could affect tourism indicators such as overnight visitor stays and spending.

Law said the government remains committed to attracting more overnight visitors but noted that current projections reflect a cautious outlook, with average length of stay expected to remain at 3.1 nights and per capita spending rising slightly to HK$5,530.

“I am relatively optimistic,” she said, adding that the goal is at least to maintain previous performance levels, while aiming to achieve stronger growth when global conditions improve.

She also said the government will adopt a cautious approach to promotion in the Middle East given the current situation, noting that no official delegations will be sent there for the time being.

Separately, Law highlighted the government’s five-year partnership agreement with Art Basel, which she said will continue to attract high-end visitors to Hong Kong each March.

She said such events can be integrated with the city’s “world-class” offerings, including its airport, dining scene and horse racing, to enhance tourism appeal.

Law added that the government is also exploring longer-term collaboration with other international events, such as LIV Golf, as part of its broader tourism development strategy.

