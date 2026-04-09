Defendant collapses at West Kowloon court, attributes fainting spell to skipped breakfast

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A 59-year-old male defendant fainted at the West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on Thursday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital, reportedly after feeling dizzy from skipping breakfast.
The incident occurred at approximately 2.12pm today. Staff at the courthouse immediately called for assistance after the man, surnamed Shek, suddenly collapsed.
Paramedics arrived at the scene to find the man unconscious. He was transported to Caritas Medical Centre for emergency treatment, where he later regained consciousness.
It is understood that the man was attending a hearing for a theft case, and he had mentioned feeling unwell as he had not had breakfast.
Police are still investigating the incident.
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