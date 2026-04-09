HK launches world’s first government-led trainer program on green maritime fuels to boost industry skills

The Transport and Logistics Bureau has launched the world’s first administration-led tutor training program on green maritime fuel, aiming to prepare instructors with the core knowledge and practical skills needed to support Hong Kong’s maritime industry transition to low‑emission fuels.

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The Training-the-trainer Programme: Green Maritime Fuel for Sustainable Shipping, led by the bureau in collaboration with the Maritime Just Transition Task Force of the United Nations Global Compact, and supported by the Hong Kong Shipowners Association and the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU), held its first course at PolyU on Wednesday.

The program is funded by the Maritime and Aviation Training Fund under the Hong Kong Maritime and Port Development Board and is conducted by the Maritime Just Transition Task Force.

It aims to nurture more trainers with fundamental knowledge and technical expertise in green marine fuels, who will then pass on such knowledge and skills to seafarers and shore-based personnel. This will support the maritime industry in operating green vessels safely and effectively, and help address the manpower needs of the city’s maritime development.

The program targets maritime trainers, maritime education and training institutions, regulatory bodies, ship managers and owners, seafarers, industry practitioners, and tertiary students studying maritime-related disciplines.

Two three-day courses will be held from yesterday to next Wednesday, while a one-day seminar dedicated to tertiary students studying maritime-related fields will take place next Thursday.