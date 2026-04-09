Customs seizes $64m in fakes, including jerseys targeting World Cup finals

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The beautiful game comes to town: FIFA Museum lands in Causeway Bay
01-04-2026 13:49 HKT
Supporters' group file lawsuit against 'excessive' World Cup ticket prices
24-03-2026 20:55 HKT
Iran 'boycotting' USA but not World Cup: football federation chief
19-03-2026 19:16 HKT
Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA over moving World Cup games to Mexico: embassy
17-03-2026 12:25 HKT
Trump says Iran shouldn't come to World Cup for 'own life and safety'
13-03-2026 12:20 HKT
FIFA boss 'very reassured' about World Cup in Mexico despite violence
25-02-2026 17:56 HKT
Mexico president says 'no risk' for 2026 World Cup fans
25-02-2026 09:12 HKT
Delta Airlines CEO says World Cup tourists welcome in US
12-02-2026 10:19 HKT
At the 2026 World Cup draw, the winner is ... Donald Trump
06-12-2025 10:08 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT