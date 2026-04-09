logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HK govt to form cross-departmental team to monitor oil prices, sources say

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong government is planning to establish a cross-departmental response team to dynamically monitor oil price fluctuations, according to a Ta Kung Pao report.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The move is intended to enable the rapid deployment of resources and measures to counter the impact of price volatility amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

The report said the government has assessed that launching long-term support measures could place a heavy burden on public finances, especially if oil prices were to fall back quickly after a spike.

Therefore, the proposed response team would allow the government to react swiftly to any significant price changes as they occur.

Following a two-week cease-fire agreement, international oil prices saw a significant drop. However, with the situation remaining highly uncertain, prices rebounded Thursday morning.

New York crude oil rose 3.9 percent to $98.11 per barrel, while Brent crude also increased by 3 percent to $97.63 per barrel.

oil

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
China’s national flag flutters in the wind lit by sunrise in Beijing, China, November 20, 2025. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's record purchase boosts Brazil monthly oil exports to second-highest
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Oil, miniatures of oil barrels, oil pump jack and U.S. dollar banknote are seen in this illustration taken, June 6, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Traders place large US$950 million bet on oil price falling hours ahead of ceasefire
FINANCE
20 hours ago
The Chinese national flag is seen in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China's teapots seek Iranian oil after prices fall, sources say
FINANCE
08-04-2026 14:27 HKT
3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Oil slides below US$100, stocks soar as Trump agrees to two-week ceasefire
FINANCE
08-04-2026 10:10 HKT
A satellite image shows an oil terminal at Kharg Island, Iran, February 25, 2026. 2026 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via REUTERS
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
WORLD
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
China calls for independent refiners to maintain fuel output amid war disruption, sources say
FINANCE
02-04-2026 16:20 HKT
Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran
FINANCE
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Damage to the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported strike, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, March 31, 2026. Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
WORLD
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Government to issue weekly fuel price updates from April
NEWS
01-04-2026 18:07 HKT
An electronic board shows Shanghai stock indices as people ride an escalator on a pedestrian bridge in the Lujiazui financial district in Shanghai, China, March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo
China was ready for an oil shock and now investors are reaping the rewards
CHINA
01-04-2026 17:42 HKT
(File Photo)
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
NEWS
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT
Qatar Airways aircraft parked at Teruel Airport in Spain, as airlines move planes away from escalating conflict in the Middle East, in Teruel, Spain, March 20, 2026. (Reuters)
Qatar Airways to restore service to and from Doha to over 120 destinations by mid-May
WORLD
22 hours ago
2 crashes within an hour on San Tin Highway leave minibus driver dead, 17 hurt
NEWS
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.