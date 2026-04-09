HK govt to form cross-departmental team to monitor oil prices, sources say

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China's teapots seek Iranian oil after prices fall, sources say
08-04-2026 14:27 HKT
Iran's oil exports from Kharg island increase despite war: media
04-04-2026 18:48 HKT
Oil jumps over 4 percent after Trump says US to keep up attacks on Iran
02-04-2026 12:17 HKT
Iran war puts Middle East Dubai oil benchmark under stress as prices soar
02-04-2026 12:12 HKT
Government to issue weekly fuel price updates from April
01-04-2026 18:07 HKT
China was ready for an oil shock and now investors are reaping the rewards
01-04-2026 17:42 HKT
Discovery Bay egg hunt cancellation sparks 16 complaints, $8,000 in losses
08-04-2026 17:30 HKT