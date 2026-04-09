Customs unveils names of nine Labrador detection puppies spelling ‘EXCELSIOR’

Hong Kong Customs announced on Thursday the official English names for nine Labrador Retriever puppies successfully bred last November, with the initials of the nine names spelling "EXCELSIOR," symbolizing the pursuit of excellence in their future training and duty.

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The nine puppies, born on 15 November 2025, were named through a public naming contest organized by customs. Following evaluation by a panel of judges based on public creativity and relevance, the puppies are named Eager, Xavi, Cora, Equo, Lumi, Sika, Ivar, Orli and Rissa.

Customs stated that “EXCELSIOR” means “striving for continuous improvement," expressing hopes that the puppies will demonstrate professionalism and dedication in their future training and law enforcement work, becoming reliable detection partners for the department.

Winners of the naming contest will be notified individually about prize collection arrangements, and opportunities will be arranged for them to meet the young detection dogs in person.