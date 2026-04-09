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NEWS

Brazen thief steals $210,000 worth of rare Pokémon cards from Tsim Sha Tsui shop

NEWS
52 mins ago
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The booming market for collectible Pokémon cards has once again attracted criminal attention, as a thief brazenly stole two highly valuable, professionally graded cards from a specialty shop in Tsim Sha Tsui on Thursday afternoon.

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The stolen cards, featuring Pikachu in a Rayquaza poncho, are estimated to be worth a combined HK$210,000.

Thief incognito

The theft occurred at approximately 3pm at a Pokémon card shop located on Granville Road. 

According to police, a man in his 30s, dressed in black, entered the store and expressed interest in purchasing two rare Pokémon cards. 

He asked an employee to remove the cards from a display case for a closer look.

The suspect then requested that the two cards be placed on a table so that he could take pictures of them for appraisal. 

Seizing the opportunity, the man snatched the cards and fled the scene, heading towards Chatham Road. Police are currently investigating the incident and reviewing the shop's security camera footage in an effort to identify the masked culprit.

Coveted collector's items

The shop confirmed in a social media post that the stolen items were two "Rayquaza Poncho-Wearing Pikachu" cards, both with a perfect PSA 10 grading. 

These special edition cards were released in Japan on July 6, 2016, for a limited time only, making them highly sought-after by collectors. 

High-stakes investing

The market for Pokémon trading cards, first opened in 1996, has grown into a global phenomenon, with some rare cards fetching millions of dollars. 

A card's value is largely determined by its rarity and condition, which is often professionally assessed and graded by companies like PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). 

A higher grade typically translates to a higher market value.

The potential for huge returns has made the market a target for thieves. 

This incident is the latest in a string of Pokémon card thefts in Hong Kong. 

The high value of these collectibles was highlighted by the recent sale of a PSA 10 "Pikachu Illustrator" card, which sold for a staggering HK$120 million, sending shockwaves through the investment world.

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