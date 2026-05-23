Hong Kong and French universities forge historic alliance to boost global research and innovation

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In a significant move to elevate the "Study in Hong Kong" brand, a high-level delegation of academic leaders from Hong Kong traveled to Paris on May 21 and 22 to attend the inaugural France-Hong Kong University Presidents’ Forum.

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The visit culminated in the signing of a landmark Letter of Intent between Hong Kong's 8 public universities and France Universités, marking a new era of academic and scientific cooperation between the 2 regions.

The delegation, which included senior representatives from the 8 universities funded by the University Grants Committee (UGC) and the Hong Kong Academy for Performing Arts, engaged with over 50 French university presidents and vice presidents.

Professor Dennis Lo Yuk-ming, President of The Chinese University of Hong Kong and Convenor of the Heads of Universities Committee (HUCOM), emphasized during the forum that Hong Kong is uniquely positioned as the only city globally to house 5 of the top 100 universities.

He noted that the city offers a highly concentrated ecosystem of academic excellence across diverse fields, including medicine, engineering, and the arts, and expressed confidence that the forum would spark enduring partnerships.

The newly signed Letter of Intent establishes a formal foundation for deeper collaboration in several key areas.

These include increasing the mobility of students and faculty members, expanding research partnerships, and creating more opportunities for joint academic conferences and internships.

Currently, the 2 regions already maintain a robust relationship, with over 140 student exchange agreements facilitating approximately 700 student exchanges annually, alongside around 130 active research collaborations across various disciplines.

Throughout the 2-day event, academic leaders participated in panel discussions centered on high-impact sectors such as financial and business innovation, health and life sciences, and artificial intelligence.



To further explore practical research opportunities, the Hong Kong delegation visited prestigious French institutions, including the Academy of Sciences and the National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS).



These visits aimed to advance the translation of academic research into real-world applications and consolidate Hong Kong’s status as an international hub for innovation and research.