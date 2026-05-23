HKSTP hails selection of Hong Kong’s first space payload expert as validation of local innovation and talent

The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation has expressed profound inspiration and pride following the historic appointment of Dr. Lai Ka Ying as the city's first-ever payload expert to join China's manned space program for a six-month mission aboard the Shenzhou-23 spacecraft.

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In a statement responding to the announcement Dr Sunny Chai, Chairman of HKSTP characterized the selection as an extraordinary milestone that firmly validates Hong Kong’s scientific research prowess and its framework for developing innovation and technology talent.

Having served as one of the designated institutions responsible for the preliminary screening phase when recruitment began in the city, the science park operator expressed gratitude to the central government for its steadfast support and deep trust in the region's scientific community.

Chai emphasized that this breakthrough reflects years of strategic cultivation within the local tech ecosystem, which brings together global research bodies, startups, and academic institutions to accelerate commercialization.

They highlighted that local research hubs, particularly those funded through the government's flagship InnoHK platform, have a proven track record of delivering advanced aerospace technologies, robotics, and energy systems for major national exploration programs, including lunar and Martian missions.

Looking to the future, the corporation believes that Dr. Lai's upcoming mission will act as a major catalyst to ignite the aspirations of Hong Kong's youth, inspiring more local students to chase their dreams in aerospace and scientific research.

In alignment with national development plans that support transforming Hong Kong into an international innovation hub, the organization pledged to deepen its cross-sector collaborations to ensure local researchers continue to have opportunities to contribute to large-scale aerospace endeavors and technological self-reliance.