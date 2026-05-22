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NEWS

Bed frame left as Jordan subdivided flat gutted in deadly fire

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The inside of a deadly subdivided flat fire in Jordan has been revealed, with the victim’s tiny cubicle reduced to ruins and only the metal frame of his bed left standing after the blaze.

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The fire broke out on Thursday night (May 21), at Man Yuen Building on Ferry Street, killing a 69-year-old wheelchair-bound man and leaving four others injured.

Images taken inside the unit on Friday (May 22), showed severe burn damage throughout the flat, which measured about 800 square feet but had been partitioned into nine subdivided rooms, each smaller than 100 square feet.

The deceased man, surnamed Chu, lived with his partner of more than 30 years in the cubicle located at the far end of the flat.

The room was almost completely destroyed in the fire, with ash covering the floor, walls blackened by smoke and parts of the ceiling collapsing. Furniture inside had been burnt beyond recognition, while the heat shattered the windows.

At the center of the room, only the charred metal frame of the couple’s bed remained intact.

A walking aid believed to belong to Chu was also found in the corridor outside the room. Other subdivided cubicles nearby suffered heavy smoke damage and were left soaked by firefighting water.

The victim’s wife, who reportedly survives by collecting cardboard and foam boxes for recycling, was left devastated by the tragedy. Authorities said social workers had contacted the family and would provide appropriate assistance.

The couple’s pet cat also went missing during the fire, prompting nearby residents and shop owners to appeal online for help locating the animal.

+4

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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