logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Night Recap - May 22, 2026

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Summer heatwave set to soar in at 33 degrees after year's first Red rain

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Following a week of turbulent weather that brought the city's first red rainstorm of the year, Hong Kong is set to experience a prolonged period of hot weather as a system of strengthening high pressure brings sunny skies and temperatures climbing to a scorching thirty-three degrees Celsius next week.

HK Electric to raise fuel surcharge by 20pc in June amid Middle East volatility

HK Electric has announced a significant increase in its fuel clause charge for June, with rates set to jump by more than 20 percent as the impact of rising international energy prices begins to hit local electricity bills.

Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million

Hong Kong International Airport will officially open the departure facilities of its newly expanded Terminal 2 next Wednesday (May 27), launching a major infrastructure upgrade that will elevate the aviation hub's total passenger capacity to 100 million travelers annually.

HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing

The Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday convicted well-known movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming of insider dealing in Pegasus Entertainment shares in a criminal prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission.

BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour

K-pop sensation BTS on Friday (May 22) unveiled ticketing details for the Asia and Australia legs of its “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’”, with Hong Kong set as a key stop on the itinerary.

Business Today

StanChart CEO apologises for 'upset caused' by AI comments

Standard Chartered (2888) chief executive Bill Winters apologised for the upset caused to staff by his remarks about artificial intelligence replacing “lower value” human workers, but stopped short of retracting the comments on Friday.

Polymarket preparing to seek Japan market approval, Bloomberg News reports

Prediction market platform Polymarket has appointed a representative in Japan and is preparing to lobby for its authorization in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lenovo Q4 revenue tops estimates on strong PC sales; shares jump 15pc

Lenovo (0992) reported a better-than-expected 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, as strong consumer demand for PCs ahead of potential price hikes helped the world’s largest computer maker expand its market share.

UBS lifts S&P 500 annual forecast on robust consumer spending, AI demand

UBS Global Wealth Management has raised its 2026 year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 7,900 from 7,500, citing resilient consumer spending and strong demand for data center infrastructure.

World/China

China foreign minister to chair UN Security Council meeting in US, visit Canada

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York and chair a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on May 26, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Putin faces domestic headwinds but grip on power is tight

More than four years into his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin is facing mounting challenges.

UAE official says '50-50' chance of US-Iran agreement on Hormuz strait

The US and Iran have just a "50-50" chance of reaching an agreement that would free up the Strait of Hormuz, a senior UAE official said on Friday.

NATO ministers sound out US on Trump's 'confusing' troop moves

NATO's European members scrambled Friday to get clarity from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on troop shifts by Washington, as they sought to placate President Donald Trump's ire on Iran ahead of a July summit.

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Bed frame left as Jordan subdivided flat gutted in deadly fire
NEWS
59 mins ago
logo
(Video) Kazakhstani artist bridges ancient and modern worlds with textile exhibition in Hong Kong
NEWS
2 hours ago
Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million
NEWS
3 hours ago
Multi-million dollar Pokémon treasures to headline Grade10 FEST Summer 2026
NEWS
3 hours ago
Falling tree branch injures 70-year-old worker at Wong Tai Sin housing estate
NEWS
3 hours ago
Ancient Egypt unveiled as new MTR destination as Palace Museum transforms city's stations 
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
HK Electric to raise fuel surcharge by 20pc in June amid Middle East volatility
NEWS
3 hours ago
(File Photo)
Summer heatwave set to soar in at 33 degrees after year's first Red rain
NEWS
4 hours ago
62-year-old woman arrested in Mong Kok over 500 yuan counterfeit deposit attempt
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File Photo)
Beat the border crowds: Three smart digital tools for your Buddha's Birthday getaway to China
NEWS
4 hours ago
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
NEWS
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
One dead, four injured in Jordan flat fire, 200 residents evacuated
NEWS
21 hours ago
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
7 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.