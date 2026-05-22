Night Recap - May 22, 2026

Top Stories at a Glance | View the latest top news today

Summer heatwave set to soar in at 33 degrees after year's first Red rain

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Following a week of turbulent weather that brought the city's first red rainstorm of the year, Hong Kong is set to experience a prolonged period of hot weather as a system of strengthening high pressure brings sunny skies and temperatures climbing to a scorching thirty-three degrees Celsius next week.

HK Electric to raise fuel surcharge by 20pc in June amid Middle East volatility

HK Electric has announced a significant increase in its fuel clause charge for June, with rates set to jump by more than 20 percent as the impact of rising international energy prices begins to hit local electricity bills.

Hong Kong Airport’s Terminal 2 to open next Wed, raising annual capacity to 100 million

Hong Kong International Airport will officially open the departure facilities of its newly expanded Terminal 2 next Wednesday (May 27), launching a major infrastructure upgrade that will elevate the aviation hub's total passenger capacity to 100 million travelers annually.

HK movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming convicted of insider dealing

The Eastern Magistrates' Court on Friday convicted well-known movie producer Raymond Wong Pak-ming of insider dealing in Pegasus Entertainment shares in a criminal prosecution brought by the Securities and Futures Commission.

BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour

K-pop sensation BTS on Friday (May 22) unveiled ticketing details for the Asia and Australia legs of its “BTS WORLD TOUR ‘ARIRANG’”, with Hong Kong set as a key stop on the itinerary.

Business Today

StanChart CEO apologises for 'upset caused' by AI comments

Standard Chartered (2888) chief executive Bill Winters apologised for the upset caused to staff by his remarks about artificial intelligence replacing “lower value” human workers, but stopped short of retracting the comments on Friday.

Polymarket preparing to seek Japan market approval, Bloomberg News reports

Prediction market platform Polymarket has appointed a representative in Japan and is preparing to lobby for its authorization in the country, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Lenovo Q4 revenue tops estimates on strong PC sales; shares jump 15pc

Lenovo (0992) reported a better-than-expected 27 percent jump in quarterly revenue on Friday, as strong consumer demand for PCs ahead of potential price hikes helped the world’s largest computer maker expand its market share.

UBS lifts S&P 500 annual forecast on robust consumer spending, AI demand

UBS Global Wealth Management has raised its 2026 year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 7,900 from 7,500, citing resilient consumer spending and strong demand for data center infrastructure.

World/China

China foreign minister to chair UN Security Council meeting in US, visit Canada

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will travel to New York and chair a high-level meeting of the UN Security Council on May 26, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Putin faces domestic headwinds but grip on power is tight

More than four years into his full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin is facing mounting challenges.

UAE official says '50-50' chance of US-Iran agreement on Hormuz strait

The US and Iran have just a "50-50" chance of reaching an agreement that would free up the Strait of Hormuz, a senior UAE official said on Friday.

NATO ministers sound out US on Trump's 'confusing' troop moves

NATO's European members scrambled Friday to get clarity from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on troop shifts by Washington, as they sought to placate President Donald Trump's ire on Iran ahead of a July summit.