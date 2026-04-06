Zhuhai Port to Hong Kong experiences heavy traffic on Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge

Motorists planning to drive from the Zhuhai Port to Hong Kong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge are advised to anticipate significant delays, as the vehicle clearance plaza is currently experiencing extremely heavy traffic.

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Authorities are urging citizens to plan their journeys carefully and allow ample travel time if they intend to return to Hong Kong by private car through the bridge. Passengers are also encouraged to exercise patience while queuing.

To help manage expectations and planning, the public can check the real-time vehicle clearance status at the Zhuhai Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge before commencing their journey.

They can also check real-time situations of the vehicle clearance plaza of the Zhuhai Port through the WeChat official accounts "hzmbzhport" or "zhuhaifabu."