HK trials door sensors and stair-climbing machines for elderly tenants

The Housing Department is trialing new technologies to enhance the safety and mobility of elderly residents in public housing estates, including a smart door sensor system and "stair-climbing machines."

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Since last year, the department has been testing the pilot scheme of Door Sensor Installation for Elderly Households in Wan Hon Estate in Kwun Tong and Sheung Lok Estate in Ho Man Tin.

The system automatically sends a notification to a designated contact person if the tenant's front door has not been opened for a prolonged period.

More than 50 households are currently using the system. The trial is expected to be expanded as early as the second quarter of this year to Tung Wui Estate and Tin Yan Estate, which have a higher population of elderly residents.

In a separate initiative, the Housing Department introduced and began testing new "stair-climbing machines", which are designed to help residents with mobility issues navigate stairs, at Yau Oi Estate in Tuen Mun and Lok Fu Estate earlier this year.

The department anticipates that residents will be able to make reservations to use the machines starting from the second quarter of this year.