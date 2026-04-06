Lawmaker calls for relaxing eligibility and boosting manpower for school-based after-school care

The Hong Kong government has been urged to expand the School-based After-School Care Service Scheme by relaxing eligibility criteria and increasing the number of care staff to better support working families and release female labor.

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As of last month, more than 200 primary schools have participated in the scheme, providing over 10,500 service places. Authorities are now exploring further expansions.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, chairman of the Federation of Hong Kong and Kowloon Labour Unions and lawmaker Lam Chun-sing noted that the government and relevant organizations previously struggled to find adequate venues for childcare centers.

He noted that providing after-school care directly on campus through the scheme resolves the space problem and allows more women to rejoin the workforce.

Lam added that some parents have complained about the limited number of participating schools. He urged the government to set clear targets, aiming for 250 participating schools within a year and more than 300 the following year.

He also called for allocating more service places to schools with higher numbers of grassroots families, and extending service hours to 8pm for select places to accommodate parents with longer working hours.

While the scheme currently prioritizes students from low-income backgrounds, Lam suggested slightly relaxing the eligibility criteria. He highlighted working parents who do not qualify for Comprehensive Social Security Assistance and cannot afford domestic helpers.

He proposed allowing these families to join the scheme for a monthly charge of HK$1,000 to HK$2,000. He also recommended that service operators increase the number of tutors and care staff.

Chairlady of the Women Service Association Au Yeung Po-chun praised the scheme’s effectiveness, saying some parents have switched their children from private tutorial centers to join the program to ease financial pressure.

She added that the scheme enables parents to reassess their work arrangements and increase their incentive to seek employment.

However, she cautioned that students under the scheme may remain on campus for up to 12 hours a day. She emphasized the need for close communication between tutors, schools, and parents to monitor students’ well-being. Parents should also ensure they spend adequate quality time with their children.