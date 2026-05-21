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FINANCE

Sogo department stores operator faces refinancing risk, with $2bln shortfall: Bloomberg

FINANCE
52 mins ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Sogo department store in Causeway Bay.
Sogo department store in Causeway Bay.

Lifestyle International, the operator of the Sogo department stores in Hong Kong, is under pressure to refinance a loan due in less than a month, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The Hong Kong-based retail operator still needs to secure roughly HK$2 billion in commitments to reach its HK$6.75 billion outstanding goal, the report said.

The funding gap accounted for about a third of the total refinancing amount, which is collateralized by the Sogo department store in Causeway Bay, according to the report.

Last month, Lifestyle's chairman, tycoon Thomas Lau Luen-hung, noted that he plans to buy the full outstanding principal of a US$350 million (HK$2.74 billion) bond before it matures on June 18, aiming to ease the repayment pressure.

The shift has prompted once-wary banks to reconsider joining in the loan refinancing, the report said, adding that the operator is also approaching new lenders to participate in the deal.

SogoLifestyle InternationalHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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