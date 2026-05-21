Hong Kong shares open higher on Thursday

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by major tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 182 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,833.

The tech gauge increased by 1 percent to 4,924.

SMIC (0981) extended gains at the morning session from a day ago, jumping the most among blue chips at 3.8 percent. Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) also advanced 2.4 percent at the opening.

Oil majors went down on the falling oil prices. CNOOC (0883) dropped 2.2 percent, marking the worst performance among HSI constituents, while PetroChina (0857) slipped 0.9 percent.