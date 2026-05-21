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FINANCE

Hong Kong shares open higher on Thursday

FINANCE
17 mins ago
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HKEX
HKEX

Hong Kong stocks opened higher on Thursday, led by major tech shares.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 182 points, or 0.7 percent, to 25,833.

The tech gauge increased by 1 percent to 4,924.

SMIC (0981) extended gains at the morning session from a day ago, jumping the most among blue chips at 3.8 percent. Hua Hong Semiconductor (1347) also advanced 2.4 percent at the opening.

Oil majors went down on the falling oil prices. CNOOC (0883) dropped 2.2 percent, marking the worst performance among HSI constituents, while PetroChina (0857) slipped 0.9 percent.

HSIHang Seng IndexHong KongstocksHang Seng Tech Index

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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