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NEWS

Shau Kei Wan-Heng Fa Chuen waterfront trail to be completed by 2031, Bernadette Linn says

NEWS
01-04-2026 16:25 HKT
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The government is aiming to complete the Round-the-Island Trail section between Shau Kei Wan and Heng Fa Chuen by the end of 2031, according to the Secretary for Development, Bernadette Linn Hon-ho. 

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The project will create a 60-kilometer continuous walkway around Hong Kong Island, linking the northern waterfront promenades with existing coastal and country trails in the Southern District.

In response to a lawmaker's inquiry on Wednesday (Apr 1), Linn said a study will also be conducted on the section of the project, which will link the Hong Kong Museum of the War of Resistance and Coastal Defence with nearby attractions.

She also outlined several other optimization projects for the eastern Hong Kong Island waterfront, including improving connectivity in the waterfront area near Hoi Yu Street in Chai Wan.

Enhancements there, which include wider footpaths and new facilities such as toilets, showers, and vending machines, are expected to be completed by the middle of this year. 

Further improvements, including relocating a temporary car park to create an optimized public space, are slated for mid-next year.

Regarding other amenities, Linn stated that while there are no immediate plans to change the function of older parks with fixed facilities, the government has continuously optimized them. 

For example, the playground at Chai Wan Park was upgraded last year with an “Ocean Adventure” theme, and authorities have promoted pet-inclusivity by designating areas in North Point Promenade and the second phase of Chai Wan Park. 

Additionally, new contracts for major event spaces will require operators to provide fixed dining facilities. 

For other public promenades, more flexible food kiosks will be introduced, with new stalls planned for Central, Wan Chai, and North Point later this year.

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