Mainland driver arrested after viral video shows toddler steering car

A 22-year-old mainland man has been arrested for dangerous driving after a video circulated online showing him allowing a young child to sit on his lap and steer a moving car in Tuen Mun.

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The incident, which has sparked outrage among netizens, was captured in a nearly two-minute video that went viral on Sunday.

The footage shows a car with dual Hong Kong-China license plates traveling along Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road. A young boy is clearly visible sitting on the driver's lap, with his hands on the steering wheel, appearing to control the vehicle for over a minute.

The child does not appear to be wearing a seatbelt, and other passengers can be seen in the back seat.

Throughout the video, the driver occasionally intervenes to control the steering wheel and brake, at one point stopping correctly at a traffic light.

The curious child is also seen reaching out to touch various objects on the dashboard. The car eventually continues along the road and out of view.

Police said they took notice of the video and launched an investigation.

Following the police's active intervention, the 22-year-old driver, surnamed Lin, turned himself in at Tai Po Police Station this morning.

He was arrested on suspicion of "dangerous driving" and is currently being held for investigation.

The man reportedly claimed the boy was his nephew who had been crying, so he placed the child on his lap and allowed him to touch the steering wheel in an attempt to pacify him.

He has since been released on bail pending further investigation by the New Territories North traffic investigation division.

Police have issued a stern reminder that dangerous driving is a serious offense, punishable by a maximum fine of HK$25,000 and up to three years in prison.

They also stressed the extreme danger of allowing a child to sit on a driver's lap without a seatbelt, noting that it could result in severe injury in the event of an accident.