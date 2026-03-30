CK Group ranks top three fundraisers for Community Chest for 26th year

CK Group has once again secured its position as one of the top fundraisers for The Community Chest of Hong Kong, ranking third for the 2024/2025 year. This marks the 26th consecutive year that the conglomerate has been among the top three supporters of the charity.

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The group, which includes CK Asset, CK Hutchison, CK Infrastructure, and Power Assets, has a long history of supporting the charity through various initiatives.

Since its partnership with The Community Chest began in 1999, the Group has consistently matched public donations through various fundraising activities, including launching a donation hotline during the annual Community Chest TV fundraising show.

In recent years, the Group has collaborated with the Li Ka Shing Foundation five times to launch a scheme that allows every HK$1 donation to be tripled to HK$3, benefiting several Community Chest initiatives.

According to the group, this model has successfully encouraged generous public donations even during economic downturns, helping the donation hotline achieve its highest-ever fundraising record.

Beyond these significant financial contributions, CK Group also lent its support to other Community Chest events throughout the year.

In a heartwarming display of personal generosity, one of the children of CK Group chairman Victor Li Tzar-kuoi also made a significant personal contribution.

After winning a gold coin valued at HK$100,000 in a lucky draw hosted by HSBC, the child chose to donate the entire prize to The Community Chest, expressing a desire to help those in need within the community.