Police seize 26kg of suspected ketamine in Yuen Long, arrest 25-year-old man

Police have seized 26 kilograms of suspected ketamine with an estimated market value of HK$10.5 million during a raid on a squatter house in Fung Kat Heung, Yuen Long, on Wednesday, arresting a 25-year-old unemployed man at the scene.

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The suspect is expected to be charged with one count of trafficking in dangerous drugs and will appear at Tuen Mun Magistrates’ Courts on Friday.

Police said the operation is believed to have prevented a large quantity of drugs from entering the market. Initial investigations suggest the man may have been recruited to use the squatter house for drug trafficking activities, possibly due to financial difficulties.

Officers noted that the location of the squatter house is remote and highly secluded, indicating that the syndicate may have deliberately chosen the site to evade detection by law enforcement.

