Ten more charged in JPEX crypto exchange fraud case, total arrests rise to 80

Hong Kong police on Thursday have laid charges against ten more individuals in connection with the sprawling fraud investigation into the virtual asset trading platform JPEX, bringing the total number of people prosecuted in the case to 26.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ten individuals, comprising six men and four women aged between 26 and 47, will face charges of "money laundering" and "conspiracy to commit money laundering."

They are scheduled to appear at Eastern Magistrates' Courts tomorrow, and prosecutors will later apply to have the case transferred to the District Court for trial.

The police spokesman announced that since the investigation was launched in September 2023, a total of 80 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

To date, police have frozen assets valued at approximately HK$228 million.

He described the investigation as extremely complex due to the large number of victims, the enormous sums of money involved, and the fact that no company or individual has come forward to claim responsibility as the platform's true operator.

He explained that police are conducting extensive investigations to identify the masterminds and core members of the operation, clarifying the roles of various individuals and gathering evidence of their criminal activities.

An international "red notice" issued by Interpol for suspects who have fled the city remains active.

Police have affirmed they will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to apprehend those still at large and bring them to justice.