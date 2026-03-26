logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Ten more charged in JPEX crypto exchange fraud case, total arrests rise to 80

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong police on Thursday have laid charges against ten more individuals in connection with the sprawling fraud investigation into the virtual asset trading platform JPEX, bringing the total number of people prosecuted in the case to 26.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The ten individuals, comprising six men and four women aged between 26 and 47, will face charges of "money laundering" and "conspiracy to commit money laundering."

They are scheduled to appear at Eastern Magistrates' Courts tomorrow, and prosecutors will later apply to have the case transferred to the District Court for trial.

The police spokesman announced that since the investigation was launched in September 2023, a total of 80 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

To date, police have frozen assets valued at approximately HK$228 million.

He described the investigation as extremely complex due to the large number of victims, the enormous sums of money involved, and the fact that no company or individual has come forward to claim responsibility as the platform's true operator.

He explained that police are conducting extensive investigations to identify the masterminds and core members of the operation, clarifying the roles of various individuals and gathering evidence of their criminal activities.

An international "red notice" issued by Interpol for suspects who have fled the city remains active.

Police have affirmed they will continue to collaborate with international law enforcement agencies to apprehend those still at large and bring them to justice.

JPEX

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
27-year-old student Yu Kwun-lam
Three charged with money laundering, perverting justice in JPEX crypto case
NEWS
18-12-2025 19:20 HKT
Eight arrested in JPEX crypto scam, including influencers, face fraud and money laundering charges
NEWS
15-12-2025 17:36 HKT
JPEX crypto scam suspect faces money laundering charges
NEWS
07-11-2025 12:56 HKT
Influencers Lam Chok, Chan Yee granted $300,000 bail over JPEX crypto fraud case
NEWS
06-11-2025 14:42 HKT
HK Electric cuts April fuel charge but warns of mid-year spike amid Middle East tension
NEWS
20 mins ago
Police seize 26kg of suspected ketamine in Yuen Long, arrest 25-year-old man
NEWS
25 mins ago
Three HK tech firms secure spots on GBA high-growth list as innovation push gains pace
NEWS
28 mins ago
(File Photo)
VTC spearheads 'AI for All' push to fuel Hong Kong's tech ambitions
NEWS
1 hour ago
Health expert warns of possible new Covid-19 wave in coming months
NEWS
1 hour ago
Woman, 27, arrested for trafficking cannabis at HK International Airport
NEWS
1 hour ago
TVB.
Television Broadcasts swings to a profit of HK$59 million last year, proposes name change to TVB
FINANCE
25-03-2026 17:41 HKT
HK records hottest day of the year so far at 30 degrees
NEWS
22 hours ago
Man dies in suspected electrocution at Mui Wo beach
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.