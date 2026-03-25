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NEWS

Mark your calendars: registration for Customs College Open Day starting Mar 30

NEWS
20 mins ago
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The Customs and Excise Department (C&ED) will hold an Open Day at the Hong Kong Customs College (HKCC) on April 18, with a three-day admission registration period starting next Monday (Mar 30).

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A variety of activities will be held on the open day, including national security education exhibitions, performances, and carnival games, to raise public awareness of national security through enjoyable experiences. 

The Customs and Excise Dragon and Lion Dance Association, along with the Customs detector dogs, will participate in the performances, and there will also be an exhibition of firearms and equipment.

Admission tickets will be allocated by computer ballot. Members of the public can register using a valid Hong Kong mobile phone number and email address. Each mobile phone number and email address can be used to register for a maximum of four tickets.

The balloting results will be sent to all applicants by email on April 10. Successful applicants must bring the QR code ticket attached to the email for admission.

The open day will be held at the Hong Kong Customs College, located at 10 Tai Lam Chung Road, Tuen Mun, New Territories, from 10am to 5pm on April 18.

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