logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates

WORLD
Just now
logo
logo
logo
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
An Emirates airplane at Dubai International Airport, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 8, 2026. Picture taken by phone. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Global air travel remains severely disrupted, with many people still unable to fly as planned to destinations after the Iran war forced the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs, including Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Below is the latest on flights, in alphabetical order:

AEGEAN AIRLINES

Greece's largest carrier has cancelled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman until April 22, and to Erbil and Baghdad until May 24. Flights to Dubai have been cancelled until April 19 and to Riyadh until April 18.

AIRBALTIC

Latvia's airBaltic said all flights to Tel Aviv had been cancelled until April 29. All flights to Dubai stand cancelled until October 24.

AIR CANADA

The Canadian carrier has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until May 2 and to Dubai until March 28.

AIR EUROPA

The Spanish airline has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until April 10.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France has cancelled Tel Aviv and Beirut flights until March 28 and Dubai and Riyadh flights until March 24, as well as a March 25 departure from Dubai.

KLM suspended flights to Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai until May 17 and to Tel Aviv until April 11.

CATHAY PACIFIC

The Hong Kong airline has cancelled all passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until May 31. To cater to a surge in demand to Europe, it will operate three additional return flights to Paris and Zurich, and will provide additional seats on 13 existing flights to London in April.

DELTA

The U.S. carrier has cancelled its New York-Tel Aviv flights until May 31 and Tel Aviv-New York flights until June 1. The restart of its Atlanta-Tel Aviv route has been delayed, with flights to Tel Aviv paused until August 4 and from Tel Aviv until August 5.

EL AL ISRAEL AIRLINES

The Israeli carrier said operational constraints are preventing regular flights from Israel, except in rare, exceptional cases, and that it is continuing efforts to bring passengers home. The airline has also urged authorities to open Ramon Airport near Eilat.

EMIRATES

The UAE airline said it was operating a reduced flight schedule following a partial reopening of regional airspace.

ETIHAD AIRWAYS

The UAE carrier said it was operating a limited commercial flight schedule between Abu Dhabi and select destinations.

FINNAIR

The Finnish carrier has cancelled its Dubai flights until March 29 and Doha flights until July 2, while continuing to avoid the airspace of Iraq, Iran, Syria and Israel.

FLYNAS

Saudi budget airline Flynas has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Bahrain, Kuwait, Iraq and Syria until March 31.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways has extended cancellations of flights to Amman, Bahrain, Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31 and to Doha until April 30, while adding flights to Bangkok and Singapore. Flights to Abu Dhabi remain suspended until later this year.

INDIGO

The Indian airline has suspended operations to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah until March 28.

JAPAN AIRLINES

Japan Airlines has suspended scheduled Tokyo-Doha flights until March 31 and Doha-Tokyo flights until April 1.

LOT

The Polish airline said all its flights to Dubai stand cancelled until March 28 and to Tel Aviv until May 31. It has also cancelled flights to Riyadh until April 30 and to Beirut from March 31 to April 30.

LUFTHANSA GROUP

The German airline group, which includes Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and ITA Airways, has suspended flights to Tel Aviv through April 9, and to Beirut, Dubai, Amman, Erbil and Abu Dhabi until March 28. Flights to Tehran are suspended through April 30 and to Riyadh until April 5.

MALAYSIA AIRLINES

The Malaysian carrier has suspended all flights to Doha until March 28.

NORWEGIAN AIR

The low-cost airline has pushed back planned launches of its Tel Aviv and Beirut services to June 15, from April 1 and April 4, respectively. It has cancelled all  Dubai flights through April 8.

PEGASUS

Turkey's Pegasus Airlines has cancelled its Iran, Iraq, Amman, Beirut, Kuwait, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah flights until April 13. Flights to Riyadh have been cancelled until March 24.

QATAR AIRWAYS

The carrier said it would operate a revised limited number of flights until March 28.

SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Singapore Airlines said it will extend the suspension of its Singapore-Dubai flights until April 30, and add services between Singapore and London Gatwick from March 31 to October 24, and on the Singapore-Melbourne route from March 29 to October 24 to meet higher demand.

TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has cancelled most Middle East flights until the end of March. SunExpress, its joint venture with Lufthansa, has cancelled flights to Dubai and Bahrain until March 23.

VIETNAM AIRLINES

Vietnam's flag carrier has planned to cancel 23 flights per week across several domestic routes from April.

WIZZ AIR

The low-cost airline has suspended flights to Israel until March 29, and to Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Amman and Jeddah from mainland European destinations until mid-September.

Reuters

AirlinescancelflightsMiddle Eastconflictescalates

Download The Standard app to stay informed with news, updates, and significant events:

https://www.thestandard.com.hk/appdownload

Top News
Read More
Vehicles queue up at a fuel station in Phnom Penh on March 23, 2026. (AFP)
Mideast war threatens energy crisis worse than 1970s oil shocks
WORLD
23-03-2026 17:07 HKT
An armoured personnel carrier (APC) and a self-propelled artillery unit at the Israeli side of the border with Lebanon, amid escalation between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in northern Israel, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Israel, Iran trade attacks as US sends Marines to Middle East
WORLD
21-03-2026 16:20 HKT
A member of the Israeli police inspects part of an Iranian missile in a living room, after Iran launched barrages of missiles towards Israel, amid the U.S.–Israeli conflict with Iran, in Rehovot, Israel, March 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tomer Appelbaum
US sending Marines and amphibious assault ship to Middle East, officials say
WORLD
21-03-2026 12:32 HKT
A fruit vendor attends to a customer at an outdoor market in Beijing, China January 12, 2024. REUTERS/Florence Lo/File Photo
Iran conflict could flip China's deflation into 'bad inflation'
CHINA
20-03-2026 16:42 HKT
3D-printed oil pump jacks, Iranian flag, and a rising stock graph appear in this illustration taken March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Oil rises 3pc after Iran strikes Middle East energy facilities
FINANCE
19-03-2026 11:05 HKT
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a press conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), in Beijing, China, March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
China will continue mediating for Middle East ceasefire, foreign minister says
CHINA
18-03-2026 20:24 HKT
A Cathay Pacific aircraft taxis at Hong Kong International Airport on the day of the official launch of its third runway, in Hong Kong, China November 28, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo
Airlines cancel more flights as Middle East conflict escalates
WORLD
18-03-2026 14:19 HKT
All Cathay flights to and from Dubai, Riyadh remains cancelled until April 30
NEWS
18-03-2026 12:35 HKT
A man fills up his car at a gas station in Seoul, South Korea, March 9, 2026. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korea to curb naphtha exports as Middle East risks trigger emergency measures
WORLD
18-03-2026 11:43 HKT
Opportunities outweigh challenges for HK amid Middle East unrest, says John Lee
NEWS
17-03-2026 14:17 HKT
(File Photo)
HKO predicts warmer 2026 with a near-normal typhoon season starting in June or later
NEWS
23-03-2026 18:00 HKT
Woman dies after fainting on Cathay flight from Sydney to HK
NEWS
20 hours ago
Regal Oriental Hotel.
Centaline to acquire Regal Oriental Hotel for nearly $1.5b, with student hostel conversion plan
PROPERTY
23-03-2026 12:05 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.