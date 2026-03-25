10 convicted in 35+ subversion case apply for final appeal

Ten individuals who were charged with conspiracy to commit subversion in the informal primary election case have applied for a final appeal, as the deadline for all parties to file a final appeal has expired.

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The 10 applicants include Wong Pik-wan, Chow Ka-shing, Lam Cheuk-ting, Ho Kwai-lam, Winnie Yu Wai-ming , Kalvin Ho Kai-ming, Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, Cheng Tat-hung, Leung Kwok-hung and Gordon Ng Ching-hang.

​The appeals relate to a high-profile national security case in which 47 activists were arrested and charged with conspiring to commit subversion in 2021. A total of 45 defendants in the case were convicted and sentenced to prison terms ranging from four years and two months to ten years

In February, the court had rejected all appeals of 12 who sought to have their convictions overturned and sentences reduced.

​The court pointed out that convicted defendants orginizing an informal primary election attempted to force the Chief Executive to resign, paralyze the government and compel the central government to end the One Country, Two Systems, which constitutes a serious interference with, obstruction of, and even subversion of the constitutional order of Hong Kong in the previous judgement.

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Regarding the defendant's proposal to “indiscriminately veto the government budget”, the court stated that this deviates from the core functions of Legislative Council members.