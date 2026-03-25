45-year-old HK man loses over $900,000 in online escort scam

A 45-year-old man in Hong Kong was recently scammed after meeting someone on Facebook who claimed to offer escort services. He was told to pay a “verification fee” first and, following instructions, transferred over HK$900,000 in 12 separate payments to the designated account before the scammer cut off contact, revealing the fraud.

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The police reminded the public to stay skeptical in online interactions and to use tools such as the “Cyber Defender” or other relevant apps to check suspicious accounts, phone numbers, and payment details before sending money.