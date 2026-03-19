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Govt urges patience at Wang Fuk Court fire hearing, reviewing criminalisation of bid-rigging

NEWS
1 hour ago
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The government has called for public patience as the Independent Committee in relation to the fire at Wang Fuk Court in Tai Po held its third hearing on Tuesday, reiterating its full cooperation with the investigation while revealing a review of criminalising bid-rigging.

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The government said it understands the desire of victims and the public for a swift conclusion, but stressed the investigation must be fair to all parties involved and should not presume any findings by the committee. Authorities urged the public to remain patient and allow the committee to objectively complete the hearing process and determine the cause of the fire based on evidence.

Relevant policy bureaux and departments will continue to fully cooperate with the independent committee, and will implement institutional reforms and follow-up actions based on the committee's recommendations after the final report is submitted.

Regarding calls to criminalise anti-competitive conduct such as bid-rigging, the Commerce and Economic Development Bureau said it is working closely with the Competition Commission to review the current competition regime from multiple perspectives, including legislative aspects. The review will take into account the implementation of the Competition Ordinance since its introduction and consider the experience of other jurisdictions to enhance deterrents against such conduct.

Wang Fuk Court fire inquiry bid-rigging review

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