Filipino couple arrested over $200,000 in drugs, son left at risk

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Police smash social media cannabis ring, arrest 10 and seize $16m haul
13-02-2026 12:59 HKT
Police seize $12m drugs in Kwai Chung public housing; couple arrested
28-01-2026 19:54 HKT
Trump to announce US drug pricing deal at White House
10-10-2025 23:01 HKT
Five arrested after police seize $1.3m worth of drugs in TST bar
22-09-2025 21:28 HKT
Pfizer to buy weight-loss drug developer Metsera in US$7.3 billion deal
22-09-2025 20:16 HKT
Summer anti‑drug raids: 418 arrested, etomidate seizures surge
31-08-2025 19:14 HKT