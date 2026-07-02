logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

Alibaba to pay US$600 million to resolve US drug sales probe

FINANCE
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Alibaba logo is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Chinese technology and e-commerce giant Alibaba (9988) and its US-based payment processor have agreed to pay US$600 million (HK$4.68 billion) to resolve allegations that they failed to prevent illegal drug sales, the US Justice Department said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The companies entered into non-prosecution agreements to resolve allegations that they violated the US Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act by failing to prevent merchants from selling and importing illegal drugs, chemicals and pill presses into the United States through Alibaba's e-commerce platforms.

The Justice Department said Alibaba and its US-based payment processor, AUS Merchant Services, agreed as part of the deal to accept responsibility for the acts of their officers and employees and enhance their compliance programs.

"This settlement reflects a thorough regulatory process with Alibaba's full cooperation and our commitment to best-in-class standards of control, policies, and measures against non-compliant product sales," Alibaba said in a statement.

According to the Justice Department, Alibaba as part of the deal admitted that it failed from 2016 to 2024 to prevent about 80,000 product sales of chemicals, drugs and pharmaceutical counterfeiting equipment that were imported from overseas.

Those transactions had a combined merchandise value of more than US$200 million, according to the Justice Department. Law enforcement during the probe conducted more than 40 undercover purchases of illegal pharmaceuticals and counterfeiting equipment, it said.

At times, Alibaba employees raised concerns about whether illegal products were being sold and whether the company's compliance measures were inadequate to prevent such sales from occurring, the department said.

The US government said the US-based payment processor's anti-money laundering compliance program failed to prevent some merchants from using its services to facilitate the sale and importation of prohibited products.

"Today's resolution reflects the Department of Justice’s commitment to ensuring that companies operating e-commerce and digital payment platforms keep illegal, unapproved, misbranded, and dangerous foreign pharmaceuticals off their marketplaces," Assistant US Attorney General Brett Shumate said in a statement.

Reuters

AlibabadrugallegationUS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
People walk near an anti-U.S. mural in Tehran, Iran, June 30, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
US and Iran enter technical talks to secure peace deal, restart shipping
WORLD
13 hours ago
Russian and North Korean flags fly at the Vostochny Сosmodrome, the venue of the meeting between Russia's President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, in the far eastern Amur region, Russia, September 13, 2023. Sputnik/Artem Geodakyan/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Opening of North Korea-Russia road bridge likely delayed, US think tank says
WORLD
17 hours ago
Photo by KAWNAT HAJU / AFP This picture shows the destruction in the southern Lebanese village of Froun on June 30, 2026.
Talks in Qatar after US-Iran deal: What we know
WORLD
19 hours ago
A Sweden staff member organizes the balls during warm-ups ahead of the 2026 World Cup round of 32 football match between France and Sweden at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on June 30, 2026. (Photo by MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP)
NASA vows to send ball to the Moon if US wins World Cup
WORLD
22 hours ago
Reuters.
Wall Street regulator calls for public comment on 'novel' exchange traded funds
FINANCE
30-06-2026 22:57 HKT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during a press briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Treasury's Bessent urges gas retailers to drop prices for US 250th birthday, says "we're watching"
FINANCE
30-06-2026 21:48 HKT
A futures-options trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange's NYSE American (AMEX) in New York City, U.S. June 8, 2026. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Wall St subdued at open on final trading day of strong quarter
FINANCE
30-06-2026 21:42 HKT
A large American flag flies on the north lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
US working on ban targeting Chinese energy inverters, sources say
FINANCE
30-06-2026 21:24 HKT
Fireworks explode above the White House at the conclusion of UFC Freedom 250, in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 15, 2026. REUTERS/Eric Lee
Trump's 'Freedom Trucks' celebrate US 250th anniversary with 'gift from God' message
WORLD
30-06-2026 20:08 HKT
Boxes of clothing for export are pictured at a clothing factory in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China April 1, 2025. REUTERS/Sophie Yu/File Photo
US retailers frontload China orders for holiday season, shipping firms say
CHINA
30-06-2026 11:57 HKT
John Lee thanks wife for unwavering support after four years in office
NEWS
21 hours ago
T1 signal to be hoisted on Thursday morning: HKO
NEWS
20 hours ago
Hundreds queue overnight for limited-edition Beyblades as early cut-off sparks backlash
NEWS
22 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.