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NEWS

Hong Kong Disneyland welcomes international rugby teams during Sevens tournament

NEWS
9 mins ago
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Hong Kong Disneyland Resort (HKDL) welcomed various international rugby teams to explore its attractions and 20th-anniversary experiences as the city was immersed in the vibrant atmosphere of the Hong Kong Sevens.

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Visiting teams included the tournament’s victorious men’s team from South Africa and women’s team from New Zealand, who enjoyed a relaxing time meeting Disney Friends and experiencing the park’s attractions.

Men's and women's rugby teams from around the world, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, Fiji, France, Kenya, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, South Africa, Thailand, and the United States of America, also visited the park during their time in the city.

HKDL stated that the experience embodied the sport’s longstanding "No Side" spirit, where competition gives way to respect and camaraderie, while further enhancing Hong Kong’s "Mega Event + Tourism" appeal.

“We are delighted to welcome international rugby teams to Hong Kong Disneyland during the tournament, offering athletes magical experiences to relax and recharge before and after the competition,” said Tim Sypko, Managing Director of HKDL.  

He added that the wide array of special offerings for the 20th-anniversary celebration allows athletes and visitors from around the world to experience Hong Kong’s vibrancy and tourism appeal, reinforcing the city’s position as a leading destination for travel and mega-events.

The celebration, running through June 7, features the anniversary-limited "Disney Friends Live: Party at the Castle!", the resort’s largest-ever parade "Friendtastic!", and the nighttime spectacular "Momentous: Party in the Night Sky."

 

Hong Kong DisneylandHong Kong Sevens

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