Aligning career aspirations with Hong Kong's new‑era development vision | Shum Wai Lam William

The simultaneous release of Hong Kong’s First Five‑Year Plan (2026‑2030) and the Chief Executive’s Policy Address marks a defining milestone for our city’s transition from stability to prosperity. Drawing from my years of professional practice across industry‑market connections, I see this blueprint not merely as official policy, but as tangible career pathways for every working professional in Hong Kong.
Rooted in “what the country needs and what Hong Kong excels at”, the plan consolidates our four core centres while building an international innovation‑technology hub and a high‑end talent magnet. My work experience has repeatedly proven Hong Kong’s irreplaceable edge: the rule‑based international ecosystem, cross‑border connectivity and professional service strengths. The Northern Metropolis emerges as a critical strategic engine, integrating university towns, research parks and industrial zones to foster industry‑university‑research collaboration, opening fresh ground for technology transformation and talent pooling.
Deepened Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay‑Area cooperation further expands our development horizon. By leveraging complementary strengths between Hong Kong’s global services and the mainland’s advanced manufacturing, professionals can break local‑market constraints and participate in the dual‑circulation economy and Belt‑and‑Road‑related professional‑service projects. Importantly, the plan maintains Hong Kong’s capitalist system, free‑market principles and low‑tax regime, combining an effective market with a capable government to drive high‑quality growth.
Livelihood‑centred governance and coordinated development‑and‑safety arrangements also create a stable, inclusive working environment. Built on extensive public consultation, this plan reflects collective societal aspirations. For practitioners like myself, it is high time to seize cross‑border, I&T and global‑service opportunities, align personal career advancement with Hong Kong’s broader strategic mission, and contribute our expertise to the city’s reinvention as an East‑meets‑West international metropolis.
Shum Wai Lam William JP
Founder and CEO of Memorigin Watch Company Limited
Hong Kong Election Committee Member