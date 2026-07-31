Understanding the Northern Metropolis: a vision for HK’s future | The Weekly Reformer | Roden Tong

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Few initiatives have attracted as much public attention in recent years as the Northern Metropolis. It is often described in terms of land, housing, infrastructure and investment. Those are important parts of the picture, but they do not fully explain why the Northern Metropolis matters to Hong Kong.
At its heart, the Northern Metropolis is about Hong Kong’s next stage of development. Located in the northern New Territories and closely connected with Shenzhen and the wider Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, it is intended to become a new engine of growth for our city. It will provide not only new space for housing and infrastructure, but also room for innovation and technology, strategic industries, quality employment and stronger connectivity between Hong Kong, the mainland and international markets.
This is why the Northern Metropolis should not be viewed simply as a construction project. It is a long-term vision for how Hong Kong can diversify its economy, enhance its competitiveness and continue to contribute to national development while making full use of its distinctive strengths under “One Country, Two Systems.” For the legal profession, this vision carries particular meaning. Development of this scale requires confidence. Investors, enterprises and members of the community must be able to operate in an environment that is transparent, predictable and governed by the rule of law. From land administration and commercial transactions to intellectual property, technology, financing and dispute resolution, legal services will be needed at many stages of the project.
It was therefore a privilege for The Law Society of Hong Kong to co-organize the “Forum on the Northern Metropolis: Investment Opportunities and Related Legal Issues” with the Office of Legislative Council member Dr the Hon Thomas So Shiu-tsung. The forum brought together government officials, business leaders, professional service providers and legal practitioners to consider both the opportunities and the practical issues ahead.
The Northern Metropolis is a project that will shape Hong Kong for generations to come. Its success will depend not only on the buildings and facilities that are constructed, but also on whether we can build a trusted environment in which people, capital, ideas and professional expertise can come together. The legal profession must be part of that effort.
Roden Tong, BBS, is President of The Law Society of Hong Kong