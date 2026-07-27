The data equation: security, sustainability, and value | Counting Beans and Saving Green | Edmund Yeung

The future of urban development is increasingly shaped by how effectively information is harnessed. As Hong Kong advances the Northern Metropolis as a strategic innovation hub, next-generation infrastructure will be powered not only by physical assets, but by data. No longer a passive record of past activity, data has become a predictive foundation for planning, delivering, and scaling growth.
At Towngas, big data is not treated as a byproduct of daily operations. It is a core strategic asset that underpins how we plan and deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable energy across our operating footprint.
Every day, our operations generate substantial volumes of data, from customer interactions and pipeline maintenance to supply-chain performance and financial processes. However, data creates value only when it is connected, contextualized, and applied. By integrating information across functions, processes, and operational environments, we unlock insights that were previously invisible.
This approach enables a shift from reactive management to proactive risk prevention. With integrated data, we can identify emerging risks to asset integrity and service reliability before they escalate. The result is fewer disruptions, greater efficiency, and stronger continuity of supply.
To fully realize this value, we are strengthening our entire data value chain to be AI-ready: secure, trusted, and reusable. To embed this direction into day-to-day workflows, we recently deployed Feishu as our enterprise collaboration platform. In the near term, it enhances productivity through process automation. Over time, it will support our broader goal of consolidating distributed data into an enterprise-wide knowledge hub.
Technology alone, however, does not drive transformation. Our people do. To accelerate adoption and impact, we are building a network of digital champions who act as a bridge between operational teams and Corporate IT. Their mission is clear: promote digital adoption, identify high-value AI use cases, and scale best practices across the business. We equip them with structured AI training, dedicated technical support, and cross-functional collaboration to ensure change is led from within.
From an ESG perspective, data readiness is a strategic imperative. High-quality, well-governed data enables more precise resource utilization, optimizing maintenance and minimizing waste. This simultaneously improves cost efficiency while reducing our environmental footprint.
As greater reliance on data brings greater responsibility, governance is equally critical. Under the ESG governance pillar, cybersecurity is a fundamental corporate obligation, not merely an IT concern. With wider data aggregation, robust governance and cyber resilience are essential to protect business continuity and to maintain the trust of regulators, investors, and the community.
Ultimately, converting big data into durable value requires institutional discipline. We must apply the same standards of rigor, precision, and accountability to our information assets as we do to our financial performance. In today’s landscape, strong business outcomes and sustainable energy management are inseparable priorities.
The data equation is clear: security, sustainability, and value are inextricably linked. Together, they form a single, interdependent equation, driving enduring corporate value and supporting the sustainable development of our city.
Edmund Yeung is the ED & CFO of Towngas