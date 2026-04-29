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Why Anthropic beats OpenAI with a US$1 trillion valuation | Zero Shot Inference | Allen Au

INSIGHTS
30 mins ago
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Anthropic has beaten OpenAI! The artificial intelligence firm hit a whopping US$1 trillion (HK$7.8 trillion) valuation on secondary markets – private shares marketplaces where investors can buy and sell shares of non-listed or pre-IPO private companies, such as Anthropic and SpaceX, that are not yet traded on public stock exchanges.

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Anthropic makes Claude, what many experts now call the best large language model, or LLM. It beats OpenAI’s GPT models and even Google’s Gemini in key areas such as coding and handling complex tasks without mistakes.

Claude is also known for being safer and better at understanding what users really want.

This quality matters because users, especially corporations, are willing to pay more for it. Claude stands out in enterprise work where accuracy is critical. Its latest versions, including Claude Opus 4.7, outperform rivals on tough benchmarks for coding, reasoning, and long tasks.

Users, including myself, happily pay higher prices for these better results. How much higher? Anthropic is generally two to five times more expensive than OpenAI across comparable model tiers.

Beyond chatbots, Anthropic also provides powerful agentic tools. For example, Claude Code acts like a smart coding teammate that reads your entire codebase, makes changes across multiple files, runs tests, and delivers working code. Developers love it because it handles big, real-world projects much better than OpenAI’s tools. This single product drove massive growth in business customers.

This year, Anthropic is now offering a wide range of powerful agentic tools. Claude Managed Agents lets companies build and run reliable AI workers that handle long tasks safely. Claude Cowork helps non-technical teams automate knowledge work on their computers and files. Claude Design, launched just two weeks ago, emerges as the ultimate Figma killer – delivering AI-native collaborative design tools that generate, iterate, and prototype interfaces at lightning speed. These tools make Claude more than a chatbot, turning it into a full-fledged team member that gets real jobs done.

This excitement has pushed Anthropic’s secondary market price to US$1 trillion, surpassing OpenAI. Investors see this winning formula: superior models that companies actually pay for, plus practical agentic tools that drive fast revenue growth.

Allen Au is a tech startup founder, AI architect, and YouTuber

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

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