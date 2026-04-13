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HK Sevens barrels toward 50th edition | Cultural Exchange | Bernard Charnwut Chan

INSIGHTS
27 mins ago
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The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens marks its 50th anniversary this Friday at Kai Tak Stadium, kicking off three days of rugby and live entertainment. Headline acts include Primrose, Vengaboys, DJ Hanna and Hindley Street Country Club. In past years, the tournament has drawn crowds of more than 100,000.

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This newly overhauled HSBC SVNS World Championship opening round pits the planet’s elite 12 men’s and 12 women’s teams in a condensed, high‑intensity format offering non-stop action. There will be 72 games packed into a relentless weekend schedule, promising speed, precision and late drama.

Fiji and Argentina arrive as strong contenders in the men’s draw, with Australia, South Africa, France, Great Britain, New Zealand and Spain also in the mix. Fiji’s instinctive, off‑loading style contrasts sharply with South Africa’s more direct, physical approach – a reminder of how varied the modern Sevens game has become.

After a strong 2025 season, the New Zealand women return as defending champions and will face strong competition, with Australia and France expected to mount serious challenges for the title.

Last year’s tournament debut at the new Kai Tak Stadium was a great success. The 50,000-seat venue features a retractable roof, strong acoustics, improved sightlines, and upgraded fan facilities. On the pitch, elite Sevens rugby unfolds against a backdrop of live music, fancy dress and the familiar buzz of reunion and revelry.

Both Hong Kong China’s men’s and women’s teams are in action on Friday evening at the Melrose Claymores. The women play Denmark at 6.22pm, and the men play China at 7.28pm. Both teams are looking forward to strong local support.

What has always set the Hong Kong Sevens apart is its atmosphere. Generations have made the pilgrimage, once to the old Hong Kong Stadium, now to Kai Tak, transforming the stands into a riot of color, companionship and good humor.

At 50, the Sevens shows no sign of slowing down. If anything, Hong Kong’s biggest sporting party appears ready to sprint into its next half-century.

Bernard Charnwut Chan is the chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District

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